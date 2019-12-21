Holiday Planetarium Shows at the VLM

Celebrate the holiday season with a pair of wonderful planetarium shows at the Virginia Living Museum!

At 6:30 p.m. see “Star of Wonder: Mystery of the Christmas Star.” Since 1965, our planetarium has journeyed in the footsteps of the Magi, seeking the identity of a mysterious star which foretold the coming of a king. Over the years, the scientific thinking has changed, archaeology has revealed new clues, and our understanding of who the Magi might have actually been has grown. The show was completely revised in 2008 to offer a truly immersive look at the journey of the Magi, seeking once more to understand the appearance of the Star of Bethlehem. Recommended for ages 8 and up. This presentation is made possible by E&S Spitz.

And at 7:30 p.m., enjoy “Holiday Magic.” It’s a delightful musical celebration of the season that the whole family will enjoy! Featuring timeless classics and songs from the holiday specials we loved as kids, as well as modern holiday music, this show has something for everyone. Ring in the season with the most amazing laser light show in town! Playlist is at the website, thevlm.org/events/planetarium-shows/holiday/

Tickets to these planetarium shows are $6 for each, $10 for both.