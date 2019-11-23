What a wonderful time of the year! Enjoy Holiday in the Park at Six Flags America starting November 23 through January 1! Every weekend and select dates, the park will become your winter wonderland to enjoy quality time with the family. Come indulge in the region’s biggest frozen collection of family holiday fun! You will absolutely marvel at our fabulous seasonal lights, heart-warming shows and amazing coasters. Not only that, but we will also feature a culinary delight with our delectable treats and delicacies to bring your family a tasteful pleasure to your day in the park. This will be packed with family fun for all ages, so come on down! Be the sparkling magic that makes your holidays brighter at Six Flags America!