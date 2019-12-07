Holiday Open House at James Madison's Montpelier

James Madison's Montpelier invites you to a free community holiday event, in a gesture of thanks for the ongoing support of our neighbors and friends. Take a break from the holiday frenzy to relax and enjoy the season with a bit of history, tradition, and family-friendly activities.

The Madisons' home will be decorated according to 19th-century customs. The House is open for tours from 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m., and Mr. Madison will be at home and greeting guests. At the David M. Rubenstein Visitor Center, enjoy visits with Santa, kids' hands-on history crafts, a delicious soup buffet with cornbread, rolls, and pumpkin cake prepared by the Exchange Cafe ($10/adults, $6/kids 12 and under), and free cookies and cider. Browse the galleries and do some Christmas shopping in the Museum Shop, where you'll get a 10% discount. Become a member, and enjoy an additional 10% discount! Register for an opportunity to win a gift basket worth $200. Bundle up and head out into the brisk weather, walking along Montpelier's 8+ miles of trails through horse pastures, meadows, and old-growth forests.