Holiday Open House at Breaux Vineyards

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Join us for our annual Holiday Open House in our beautifully decorated Grand Acadia Ballroom, with a gorgeous view of the vines and mountains. Enjoy a mug of mulled wine while you shop local for the holidays, as some of our favorite craft vendors will be onsite selling their wares. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be here for the kids (and the young at heart), and we will have Heck Yeah Photobooth here capturing all the special moments for photos with Santa!
Craft Vendors:
Best in Glass Studio – Fused glass
Blissburg – Scented Candles
Corks & Co – Custom Cork Items
Grace & Heart – Jewelry
Harmonia Body & Home – Bath & Body
Pennywick Candles
Stella & Dot – Jewelry
Touchstone Crystals – Jewelry
No RSVP or Reservation required