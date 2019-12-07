Holiday Open House at Breaux Vineyards

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Join us for our annual Holiday Open House in our beautifully decorated Grand Acadia Ballroom, with a gorgeous view of the vines and mountains. Enjoy a mug of mulled wine while you shop local for the holidays, as some of our favorite craft vendors will be onsite selling their wares. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be here for the kids (and the young at heart), and we will have Heck Yeah Photobooth here capturing all the special moments for photos with Santa!

Craft Vendors:

Best in Glass Studio – Fused glass

Blissburg – Scented Candles

Corks & Co – Custom Cork Items

Grace & Heart – Jewelry

Harmonia Body & Home – Bath & Body

Pennywick Candles

Stella & Dot – Jewelry

Touchstone Crystals – Jewelry

No RSVP or Reservation required