Holiday Open House

Carlyle House Historic Park 121 N. Fairfax Street, Virginia 22314

Wrap up your year with a visit to Carlyle House on New Year’s Eve! Guests will learn about holiday traditions of old, some which we still enjoy today. Stay tuned for updates about live music! Be sure to check out the Museum Shop Clearance Sale. Tours offered of the first floor with timed entry on the hour and half hour. Space is limited and reservations are required. All COVID-19 procedures will be in place during this tour. All participants including those under the age of 5 must be registered.

Adults (13 and over) $10

Children (6-12) $3

Children (5 and under) Free

Education & Learning, History, Kids & Family
703-549-2997
