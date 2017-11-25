Holiday Hygge Gift Shop @ Art Works!

Art Works has a new notion of the holidays. Think calm, peaceful, comfortable and relaxing. Beginning on black-Friday, when the rest of the city is hurriedly looking for deals and parking spaces, we are kicking off Art Works’ Holiday Hygge. Hygge (pronounced hue-gah) is a Danish word and custom. It’s about making your environment warm, comfortable and enjoying the small, good things in life with good people.

With that in mind, we’ve set up a Holiday Hygge Shop where you will find handmade items that will make you feel comfortable, joyful and peaceful. And we’ve carefully selected local artisans for our Holiday Hygge Market in the Corner gallery where you are sure to find the perfect gift for everyone on your list!