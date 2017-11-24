Holiday Hygge Artisan Market

Art Works has a new notion of the holidays. Think calm, peaceful, comfortable and relaxing. Beginning on black-Friday, when the rest of the city is hurriedly looking for deals and parking spaces, we are kicking off Art Works’ Holiday Hygge. Hygge (pronounced hue-gah) is a Danish word and custom. It’s about making your environment warm, comfortable and enjoying the small, good things in life with good people.

With that in mind, we’ve set up a Holiday Hygge Shop where you will find handmade items that will make you feel comfortable, joyful and peaceful. And we’ve carefully selected local artisan vendors for our Holiday Hygge Market in the main gallery. They will showcase their handmade gifts on November 24th from 12 noon – 5 pm.

.

Valley Road Vineyards is bringing Virginia wines for wine-tasting. And for the children, they can make holiday gifts and participate in a Holiday Hygee Scavenger Hunt.

Oh, and parking is free!