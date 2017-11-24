Holiday Hygge Artisan Market

to Google Calendar - Holiday Hygge Artisan Market - 2017-11-24 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Holiday Hygge Artisan Market - 2017-11-24 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Holiday Hygge Artisan Market - 2017-11-24 12:00:00 iCalendar - Holiday Hygge Artisan Market - 2017-11-24 12:00:00

Art Works 320 Hull St Richmond, Richmond, Virginia 23224

Art Works has a new notion of the holidays. Think calm, peaceful, comfortable and relaxing. Beginning on black-Friday, when the rest of the city is hurriedly looking for deals and parking spaces, we are kicking off Art Works’ Holiday Hygge. Hygge (pronounced hue-gah) is a Danish word and custom. It’s about making your environment warm, comfortable and enjoying the small, good things in life with good people.

With that in mind, we’ve set up a Holiday Hygge Shop where you will find handmade items that will make you feel comfortable, joyful and peaceful. And we’ve carefully selected local artisan vendors for our Holiday Hygge Market in the main gallery. They will showcase their handmade gifts on November 24th from 12 noon – 5 pm.

.

Valley Road Vineyards is bringing Virginia wines for wine-tasting. And for the children, they can make holiday gifts and participate in a Holiday Hygee Scavenger Hunt.

Oh, and parking is free!

Info
Art Works 320 Hull St Richmond, Richmond, Virginia 23224 View Map
Fashion & Trunk Shows, Festivals & Fairs, Markets
8042911400
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Holiday Hygge Artisan Market - 2017-11-24 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Holiday Hygge Artisan Market - 2017-11-24 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Holiday Hygge Artisan Market - 2017-11-24 12:00:00 iCalendar - Holiday Hygge Artisan Market - 2017-11-24 12:00:00
Fall Escapes Subscribe

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular