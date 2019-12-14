Holiday House Tours

The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design 2501 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23220

Join The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design for a holiday tour of its historic home, the Branch House. See the festive rooms rarely opened to the public, admire the vintage holiday decor, and discover the distinctive architectural features that make this Tudor-Revival home a unique historic and cultural landmark. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased on our website.

The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design 2501 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23220
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, History
8046556055
