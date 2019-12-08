Holiday House Tour: Through the Centuries

Hexagon House 530 Amherst Street , City of Winchester, Virginia 22601

Preservation of Historic Winchester's 2019 Holiday House Tour: Through the Centuries will highlight one home from each century of Winchester's development to celebrate our town's 275th anniversary. See the development of the area's history and architecture with four homes:

226 Amherst Street, The Daniel Morgan House (c. 1786)

421 West Clifford Street (c. 1895)

512 Courtfield Avenue (c. 1932)

163 Academy Lane (c. 2006)

The Daylight Tour is held on Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. Adult advance tickets are $25, children $6. Admission on the day of the tour is $30 for adults. For more information, visit www.phwi.org

Hexagon House 530 Amherst Street , City of Winchester, Virginia 22601
540-667-3577
