Holiday Gingerbread House Workshops

From candy canes, to sugar plums and snowflakes, we provide all of the candy and decorations to turn your gingerbread house into a festive work of edible art set in a magical winter wonderland! Our Gingerbread House Decorating Workshops appeal to kids from the ages of 4 – 12 years old. Instruction and guidance provided by our professional decorating artists. Saturdays & Sundays, times vary, at our HERNDON location. Pre-registration required, $45.95 per child.