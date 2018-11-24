Holiday Gingerbread House Workshops

Amphora Bakery

From candy canes, to sugar plums and snowflakes, we provide all of the candy and decorations to turn your gingerbread house into a festive work of edible art set in a magical winter wonderland! Our Gingerbread House Decorating Workshops appeal to kids from the ages of 4 – 12 years old. Instruction and guidance provided by our professional decorating artists. Saturdays & Sundays, times vary, at our HERNDON location. Pre-registration required, $45.95 per child.

Info
Crafts, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
703-964-0500
