Holiday Evening in the VLM Planetarium

The Virginia Living Museum Planetarium celebrates the holiday season with a pair of Christmas-themed shows! At 6:30 p.m., see "Star of Wonder: Mystery of the Christmas Star." We journey in the footsteps of the Magi, seeking the identity of a mysterious star which foretold the coming of a king. Over the years, the scientific thinking has changed, archaeology has revealed new clues, and our understanding of who the Magi might have been has grown. It's a truly immersive look at the journey of the Magi, seeking once more to understand the appearance of the Star of Bethlehem. Our presentation of "Star of Wonder" is made possible by E&S Spitz.Recommended for ages 8 and up.

At 7:30 p.m., it's "Holiday Magic," a musical celebration of the season. A brilliant LED laser-light display accompanies timeless classics and songs from the holiday specials we loved as kids, as well as modern holiday music, for a show that has something for everyone. Ring in the holiday season with the most amazing light show in town! See playlist at the website, thevlm.org/events/planetarium-shows/holiday/

Cost is $6 for each planetarium show.