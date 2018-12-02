Holiday Craft Sale & Family Fest

Explore MOCA's 8th Annual Holiday Craft Sale, where local artists present the coolest gifts for everyone on your list! Find unique and affordable artwork, accessories and jewelry from more than 40 local and regional artists in MOCA’s Atrium and Pavilion.

Join us from 2-4pm at the free Family Fest in MOCA's studios. Family Fest offers a unique opportunity to create, explore, enjoy art, and most important, have fun together! Themed around current exhibitions, families can experience the interactive ARTlab, create holiday-inspired origami and browse the booths of local artists at MOCA’s Annual Holiday Craft Sale.