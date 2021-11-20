Daughter's of Penelope is excited to host their Annual Holiday Bazaar. Do some one-stop holiday shopping with our 60 local vendors with all the sights and sounds of the holidays. There will be a wide variety one-of-a-kind handmade items as well as direct sale merchants with many popular brands. Come get your Greek food (eat here or takeout).
Holiday Bazaar
Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church 60 Traverse Road Newport News VA, Virginia 23606
