Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church 60 Traverse Road Newport News VA, Virginia 23606

Daughter's of Penelope is excited to host their Annual Holiday Bazaar. Do some one-stop holiday shopping with our 60 local vendors with all the sights and sounds of the holidays. There will be a wide variety one-of-a-kind handmade items as well as direct sale merchants with many popular brands. Come get your Greek food (eat here or takeout).

Festivals & Fairs, Markets, Vacation & Holiday
7578261862
