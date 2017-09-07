A Hokie Hi Event: Omar Offendum, Karim Nagi, + Saba Taj

Location TBD

Free, open to the public, no tickets required

Omar Offendum is a Syrian-American hip-hop artist born in Saudi Arabia; raised in Washington, D.C.; and living in Los Angeles. He was one-half of The N.O.M.A.D.S., co-produced the

critically acclaimed FREE-THE-P compilation, participated in the Arab Summit project, co-authored the Brooklyn Beats 2 Beirut Streets performance-lecture, and has been featured on major news outlets. Offendum has helped raise thousands of dollars for humanitarian relief organizations and has toured the world to perform his groundbreaking music, including his solo album, SyrianamericanA.

Karim Nagim, a native Egyptian drummer, DJ, composer, and folk dancer, is the creator of Turbo Tabla and has released four internationally distributed CDs of his unique brand of Arab house/ electronica using acoustic instruments.

Saba Taj is a Pakistani-American artist and activist native to North Carolina. Drawing from her identity as a queer Muslim in the American South, her work challenges racism and xenophobia through empowered representations of people of color. Through interdisciplinary practices, Taj explores hybrid identities, inherited trauma, and revolution.

This program is part of the Moss Arts Center project, SALAAM: Exploring Muslim Cultures. This project is made possible by a grant from the Association of Performing Arts Professionals; Building Bridges: Arts Culture and Identity, a component of the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation; and the Doris Duke Foundation for Islamic Art.