A Hokie Hi Event: Demetri Martin

$25 general admission

$10 students with ID and children 18 and under

Demetri Martin started doing stand-up in New York City, became a staff writer at "Late Night with Conan O’ Brien," and then became a regular on "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart." In 2003 he won the Perrier Award at the International Fringe Festival for his first one-man show, "If I." He has released two standup comedy albums and three hour-long specials, including Netflix’s "Demetri Martin Live (At the Time)." He had starred in his own series for Comedy Central, "Important Things with Demetri Martin." He has appeared in feature films and television shows, including Ang Lee’s "Taking Woodstock" and Showtime’s "House of Lies." His books, "This Is a Book by Demetri Martin" and "Point Your Face at This," are both New York Times best sellers. His fiction has appeared in The New Yorker, Playboy, and Esquire. Martin recently wrote and directed his first feature film, "Dean." He has brown hair and he is allergic to peanuts.

This is a Moss Arts Center Student Ambassadors’ Choice event.

This performance is supported in part by a gift from Bob and Susan Quisenberry.