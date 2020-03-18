HistoryConnects Webinar – Women's Suffrage Starter Pack

Join the Virginia Museum of History & Culture for our upcoming FREE webinar, Women's Suffrage Starter Pack.

Can people support different ways of achieving the same goal? This program looks at how women in the twentieth century had varying perspectives about gaining suffrage. Students will explore the Equal Suffrage League of Virginia through primary sources like broadsides and photographs. They will leave with a better understanding of why women's suffrage was important, and who benefited from the 19th amendment.

Target Grade Level: 4th & 5th Grade | Program Length: Approximately 45 Minutes

​​​​​​This program is free; however, registration is required.

Virginia Museum of History and Culture 428 N Arthur Ashe Boulevard , Virginia 23220
