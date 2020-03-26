HistoryConnects Webinar – Sign of the Times: Activism in the Suffrage Movement

Virginia Museum of History and Culture 428 N Arthur Ashe Boulevard , Virginia 23220

Join the Virginia Museum of History & Culture for our upcoming FREE webinar, Sign of the Times: Activism in the Suffrage Movement.

How did Suffragists convince Congress to ratify the 19th amendment? This program tracks and examines the rhetorical techniques used by Virginia women in the fight to gain women's suffrage. Students will use primary sources from the VMHC's collection to see how tone and word choice intensified during the Suffrage Movement. By exploring how to craft an argument, students will learn how writing influenced social activism.

Program Length: Approximately 45 Minutes | Target Grade Level: 7th Grade, US History II (Middle and High School Students)

​​​​​​This program is free; however, registration is required.

Virginia Museum of History and Culture 428 N Arthur Ashe Boulevard , Virginia 23220
