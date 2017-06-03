History Of Shockoe Bottom Walking Tour

Discover Shockoe Bottom, the original town grid of Richmond where the industry and government were cultivated, now a lively entertainment and recreation destination. Meet on the corner of East Main and North 17th Street, 100 North 17th Street.

$15 per person

$5 for Valentine Members

Walk-ups welcome.

Cash or check.

On-street parking.

This tour is presented as part of the Richmond History Tours program, a service of the Valentine. We offer a full schedule of walking and bus tours of city neighborhoods, waterways, parks, retail districts, historic sites and battlefields. Led by a master guide, a Richmond History Tour is the best way to experience the city's rich past, present and future.