History Of Shockoe Bottom Walking Tour

Discover Shockoe Bottom, the original town grid of Richmond where the industry and government were cultivated, now a lively entertainment and recreation destination. Meet on the corner of East Main and North 17th Street, 100 North 17th Street.
$15 per person
$5 for Valentine Members
Walk-ups welcome.
Cash or check.
On-street parking.
This tour is presented as part of the Richmond History Tours program, a service of the Valentine. We offer a full schedule of walking and bus tours of city neighborhoods, waterways, parks, retail districts, historic sites and battlefields. Led by a master guide, a Richmond History Tour is the best way to experience the city's rich past, present and future.
Info
main 100 100 North 17th Street, East Main and 17th Streets, Virginia 23219 View Map