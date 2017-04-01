History of Scott's Addition Walking Tour

Named for General Winfield Scott, this early 20th century commercial and industrial area contains what is perhaps Richmond's best selection of Art Deco and Moderne commercial architecture. Today it is a thriving business, residential and entertainment district. Meet at the southwest corner of Boulevard and Norfolk Street.

$15 per person

$5 for Valentine Members

Walk-ups welcome.

Cash or check.

On-street parking.

Discover a new Richmond neighborhood each month! For Richmond natives and visitors alike, the Valentine’s neighborhood walking tours explore the history and evolution of Richmond’s diverse neighborhoods. Our tours go beyond the highlights, uncovering each neighborhood’s best kept secrets while sharing the stories and memories of residents.

This tour is presented as part of the Richmond History Tours program, a service of the Valentine. We offer a full schedule of walking and bus tours of city neighborhoods, waterways, parks, retail districts, historic sites and battlefields. Led by a master guide, a Richmond History Tour is the best way to experience the city's rich past, present and future.