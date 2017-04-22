History Hounds Explore Scott's Addition Walking Tour

Dogs are invited to join their owners for this walking tour of Scott's Addition, presented in partnership with the Richmond SPCA. Dogs must have current shots, mix well with others and remain leashed. Owners are responsible for water and cleaning up after their dogs. Meet at the southwest corner of the Boulevard and Norfolk Street. Reservations required.

Named for General Winfield Scott, this early 20th century commercial and industrial area contains what is perhaps Richmond's best selection of Art Deco and Moderne commercial architecture. Today it is a thriving business, residential and entertainment district. Meet at the southwest corner of Boulevard and Norfolk Street.

$15 per person

$5 for Valentine Members

Reservations required.

Cash or check.

On-street parking.

