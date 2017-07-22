History Hounds Explore Church Hill WAlking Tour

Dogs are invited to join their owners for this walking tour of Church Hill, presented in partnership with the Richmond SPCA. Dogs must have current shots, mix well with others and remain leashed. Owners are responsible for water and cleaning up after their dogs. Reservations required.

Explore the history of this venerable Richmond neighborhood, from the historic sections surrounding St. John’s Church, to the modern renovation efforts and thriving restaurant scene. Meet at Patrick Henry Park, East Broad and 24th streets.

$15 per person

$5 for Valentine Members

Reservations required.

Cash or check.

On-street parking.

This tour is presented as part of the Richmond History Tours program, a service of the Valentine. We offer a full schedule of walking and bus tours of city neighborhoods, waterways, parks, retail districts, historic sites and battlefields. Led by a master guide, a Richmond History Tour is the best way to experience the city's rich past, present and future.