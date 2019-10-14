History Happy Hour RVA: One Image Two Freedom Fighters

Graduate Richmond 301 West Franklin Street , Richmond, Virginia 23220

Discover how the photo of USCT Pvt. Hubbard Pryor became a national recruitment tool and then vanished from memory only to resurface as a depiction of Gabriel, the enslaved man who planned a large-scale rebellion in 1800. Speaker: Ana Edwards, ACWM

