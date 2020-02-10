History Happy Hour: Enough to Vote

The war to end slavery was won with the passage of the 13th Amendment, but the struggle for suffrage raged on. Voting rights, political power, and “simply justice” were joined to produce the Last Act of Reconstruction.
Speaker: Joseph Rogers, ACWM
Bottoms Up Pizza 1700 Dock Street , Virginia 23223
