Historic Richmond – Gabriella Harvie Randolph Brockenbrough: Virginia’s Lost Architectural Patron

The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design 2501 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23220

she married two other prominent and wealthy men. A Richmond Belle, known for her tremendous smarts, talent and wealth, yet her extensive knowledge of architecture and influence over America’s top architects is often overlooked. In her sphere of influence, she encountered, befriended, and learned from the top architects of her day, including B. Henry Latrobe, Robert Mills, and Thomas Jefferson. We know those men well, but who was she? Join us as Edwin Slipek, Jr. explores the mystery behind Gabriella and how she became Virginia’s lost patron of architecture.

Presenter:

Edwin Slipek, Jr., Senior Contributing Editor and architecture critic, Style Weekly

Tickets: $20 per person

Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning
8046556055
