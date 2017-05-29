Historic Cemeteries Bus Tour

Commemorate Memorial Day with a tour of Richmond's historic 18th and 19th century cemeteries, including St. John's Church, the African Burial Ground and Shockoe, Hebrew, Oakwood and Woodland cemeteries.

Meet at the Valentine, 1015 East Clay Street.

$25 per person

$20 for Valentine Members

Reservations are required. Space is limited.

Reservations: (804) 649-0711 ext. 301

Parking and same-day admission to the Valentine are included.

*Veterans must call (804) 649-0711 ext. 301 to reserve your free spot for this tour.

This tour is presented as part of the Richmond History Tours program, a service of the Valentine. We offer a full schedule of walking and bus tours of city neighborhoods, waterways, parks, retail districts, historic sites and battlefields. Led by a master guide, a Richmond History Tour is the best way to experience the city's rich past, present and future.