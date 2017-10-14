Held the second full weekend in October, this family friendly festival commemorates the Norfolk & Western Railroad's donation of the Appomattox depot to the Town of Appomattox in 1973. The two-day event is held on Main Street and the surrounding downtown area. Festival highlights include: parade, arts, crafts, live bands, train exhibits, fireworks, food and rides and lots of activities for the entire family.
Historic Appomattox Railroad Festival 214 Main Street, Appomattox, Virginia 24522
