Hiroya Tsukamoto: An Evening Of Poetic Guitar

Hiroya Tsukamoto takes us on an innovative, impressionistic journey filled with earthy, organic soundscapes that impart a mood of peace and tranquility. His music has been described as cinematic guitar poetry, drawing on the rich history of stories, poetry, and Japanese folk.

Originally from Kyoto, Japan, Tsukamoto received a scholarship to Berklee College of Music and came to the U.S. in 2000. In the years since, he has performed internationally, including several appearances as the front man of the group Blue Note in New York City. He has released six albums as the leader of Blue Note. He has also performed and appeared on major international televisions stations, including NHK (Japan’s National Broadcasting Corporation) and EBS (South Korea’s National Educational Broadcasting System).

Don't miss Hiroya Tsukamoto's first visit to Lynchburg.

“Hiroya Tsukamoto takes us to an impressionistic journey ”

-Boston Herald

“…chops, passion and warmth. Zealously recommended!”

-Jazz Review.com

“Hiroya Tsukamoto plays with fluid mastery, pristine tone, and great warmth. ”

-Celine Keating, Acoustic Guitar Magazine

FRIDAY, MAY 18TH, 2018 IN THE ROSEL H. SCHEWEL THEATER

DOORS OPEN AT 7:30 P.M. SHOW STARTS AT 8:00 P.M.

Tickets are $15.00 available online at http://riverviews.net/event/hiroya/ and at the door.