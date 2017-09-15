Hippodrome Fundraiser feat. Jay Brown's Grace Street Seven

Hippodrome Theater 528 N. 2nd Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219

Join Jay Brown's Grace Street Seven at The Speakeasy for an evening of Jazz Age fun! Playing dapper tunes from the 1920's-1930's. No better setting than The Speakeasy Grill Restaurant • Bar • Event Venue for our first ever public performance!

All proceeds for this fundraiser event will go towards the maintenance and restoration of one of Richmond's iconic theatres "The Hippodrome" So bring some friends, order your tickets early for discount and bring your dancing shoes! Vintage attire encouraged but not required!

Tix are $5 in advance and $8 day of show (tax & fees not included), and available through www.ticketfly.com.

Hippodrome Theater 528 N. 2nd Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219 View Map
804-308-2913
