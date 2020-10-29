HIP-HOP DANCE BREAKDOWN | Choreographer Ephrat Asherie

Ephrat "Bounce" Asherie has shown off her formidable street dance chops as a favorite member of Dorrance Dance. A New York-based b-girl with extensive training in ballet and modern dance, the Israel native's Odeon joyously brings together and remixes street and club dances, including breaking, hip-hop, house, and vogue, set to buoyant music by Brazilian composer Ernesto Nazareth.

In anticipation of presenting Odeon at the Moss this spring, Asherie breaks down the work and introduces the dancers, who demonstrate each of their specialties. Then, together, the whole company pulls off (yes, really!) a livestreamed hip-hop improvisation. Unmissable!

A 2016 Bessie Award Winner for Innovative Achievement in Dance, Asherie most recently received a National Dance Project award to support the development and touring of Odeon. Her dance company, Ephrat Asherie Dance, is rooted in street and social dance and dedicated to revealing the inherent complexities of these forms. The company explores the expansive narrative qualities of various street and club styles, including breaking, hip-hop, and house, as a means to tell stories, develop innovative imagery, and find new modes of expression.

This event is free; registration required.

A recording will remain available to ticket holders for seven days following the live event.

Fall Access Passes are also available for the complete HomeStage Series starting at $60.00.

