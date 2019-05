Join us as we install flags on our “Hill of Heroes.” This tribute is to honor the nearly 12,000 Virginians who have made the ultimate sacrifice since WWII with 12,000 U.S. flags on the Virginia war Memorial’s hill.

To sponsor a “Hill of Heroes” flag, or to volunteer to help with the setup, go to: www.vawarmemorial.org/HillofHeroes

More info: Robert.paylor@dvs.virginia.gov; 804.786.2037