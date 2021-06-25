Hill of Heroes - 12,000 for 12,000

Why 12,000 you ask? This is one of the many ways we honor and remember the close to 12,000 Virginians whose names are engraved in our Shrines. This patriotic and moving exhibit will be on display from June 25 to July 9.

The public is invited to help with installing, removing or just taking in this moving tribute (rain or shine!).

Install: June 25 @ 8:00 am

Removal: July 9 @ 8:00 am

Social distancing requirements will be in place and adhered to.

Should you have any questions, wish to volunteer or need more information: 804.786.2037 OR vawarmemorial.org/events/hill-of-heroes-2021