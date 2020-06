Friday, June 26 | 8:00 am | Install 12,000 American flags Friday, July 10 | 8:00 am | Remove 12,000 American flags

Why 12,000 you ask? This is one of the many ways we honor and remember the close to 12,000 Virginians whose names are etched in our Shrines. The public is invited to help with installing, removing or just taking in this moving tribute (rain or shine!).

For more info call: 804.786.2037 or vawarmemorial.org/events/hill-of-heroes-2020-installation/