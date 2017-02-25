Hill City Robot Battle (Mini Battle Bots)

Lynchburg's second Hill City Robot Battle hosted by Vector Space at Riverviews Artspace, this is a smaller version of BattleBots. Design your robot and enter the contest or just come, watch and cheer these machines made by brilliant minds battle each other!
The event is free to the public and perfect for all ages. Register online to compete with your robot. Prizes include robot parts, Vector Space membership and more.
Info
Riverviews Artspace 901 Jefferson Street, Virginia 24504 View Map
