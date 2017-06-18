Hiking & Backpacking Youth Summer Camp

The E&H Summer Adventure Program offers participants an immersion in backcountry skills and camp craft. Skills and instruction will be placed in context as participants take a day hike to one of the area's natural wonders — like The Great Channels of Virginia, for example — and then a multi-day backpacking trip on the Appalachian Trail, located only fourteen miles from the E&H campus.

Participants will make miles, but the E&H Outdoor Program fosters a value for taking the necessary amount of time to observe flora and fauna, dip in pristine river pools, and ponder the breathtaking views that only the Appalachia Mountains of Southwestern Virginia affords.

We also offer a Whitewater Rafting & Rock Climbing summer camps for high school students. Find out more at www.ehc.edu/summer-adventure