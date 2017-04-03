Highlights of Hollywood Cemetery Walking Tour

Enjoy a fascinating walking tour of the beautiful and historic Hollywood Cemetery. Learn about the cemetery’s history, artwork, symbolism and famous residents, including two U.S. Presidents, writer Ellen Glasgow, Confederate President Jefferson Davis and Generals George Pickett and J.E.B. Stuart.

Where to meet

Meet at the Hollywood Cemetery entrance at Cherry and Albemarle streets, near the rear of the stone structure to the left.

Please note that this tour is 1.5 to 2 miles and involves several inclines. Comfortable shoes and water are recommended.

$15 per person.

$5 for Valentine Members

Walk-ups welcome.

Cash or check.

On-street parking.

The Valentine offers a full schedule of walking and bus tours of city neighborhoods, waterways, parks, retail districts, historic sites and battlefields. Led by a master guide, one of our tours is the best way to experience the city's rich past, present and future.