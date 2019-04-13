The Highlands Writers Fair debuts Saturday, April 13 at the Washington County Public Library in Abingdon. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and includes a book fair and a series of workshops that focus on writing and publishing.

The Highlands Writers Fair is free and open to the public. A collaboration between the Virginia Highlands Festival and the Friends of the Washington County Public Library, the event promotes “Read Local” by introducing regional writers to their neighbors and by presenting workshops on publishing to both experienced and emerging authors.