The Chrysler Museum’s of Art’s spring keynote exhibition features more than 100 artworks displaying the encounter between the rich artistic cultures of Europe and the New World during the 18th century. Visitors will see an exquisite collection of Spanish and Portuguese paintings, sculptures, ivories and silverwork. The exhibition was organized by the San Antonio Museum of Art. The exhibit opens on March 2nd and ends on June 3rd
Highest Heaven Exhibit
Chrysler Museum of Art 1 Memorial Place, Virginia 23510
Chrysler Museum of Art 1 Memorial Place, Virginia 23510 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, History
Most Popular
The Autumnal Table
Throw a dinner party featuring the hearty bounty of the season. more
The Memphis Beat
Tennessee's Bluff City is eager to break out and try new things. more
The Mellon Legacy
Few have intrigued us more than late billionaire philanthropist Paul Mellon and his wife Bunny. more