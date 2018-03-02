Highest Heaven Exhibit

Chrysler Museum of Art 1 Memorial Place, Virginia 23510

The Chrysler Museum’s of Art’s spring keynote exhibition features more than 100 artworks displaying the encounter between the rich artistic cultures of Europe and the New World during the 18th century. Visitors will see an exquisite collection of Spanish and Portuguese paintings, sculptures, ivories and silverwork. The exhibition was organized by the San Antonio Museum of Art. The exhibit opens on March 2nd and ends on June 3rd

Chrysler Museum of Art 1 Memorial Place, Virginia 23510
Art & Exhibitions, History
