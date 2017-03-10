Higher Ground 6: Life Is Like a Vapor

Higher Ground is a community performance project coordinated by the Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College Appalachian Program, located in Harlan County, Kentucky.

Based on local oral histories, Life Is Like a Vapor is a comedy centered on neighbors telling stories at the funeral of beloved community member, Sweet Betty: her five marriages, her several near-death experiences, and the value of women willing to be themselves and tell the truth despite adversity. The performance features a cast of 30 community players, live music, and traditional and original songs.

The project is presented in conjunction with the 40th Annual Appalachian Studies Conference, Extreme Appalachia, being held at Virginia Tech March 9-12, 2017.

Free, reservations required due to limited capacity