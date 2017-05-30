Heroes & Underdogs Lecture Series - Lilla Mason

Join us in celebrating the unsung heroes of the sporting world! Each Heroes & Underdogs lecture features a different group or individual who struggled against adversity, overcame great odds, or is in danger of being lost to history.

May 30 - Lilla Mason, MFH Iroquois Hunt, on hound retirement funds

June 13 - Dr. John Ott, James Madison University, on African-American jockeys in Gilded Age imagery

June 27 – Mark Metzger – Carp Anglers Group

Reception begins at 6:00pm, talk begins at 6:30 p.m.

$5 admission, free to NSLM members

RSVP to Anne Marie Barnes, Clarice & Robert H. Smith Educator, at ABarnes@NationalSporting.org (540) 687-6542 x25