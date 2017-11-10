Herndon High School Theatre presents "Twelfth Night"

to Google Calendar - Herndon High School Theatre presents "Twelfth Night" - 2017-11-10 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Herndon High School Theatre presents "Twelfth Night" - 2017-11-10 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Herndon High School Theatre presents "Twelfth Night" - 2017-11-10 00:00:00 iCalendar - Herndon High School Theatre presents "Twelfth Night" - 2017-11-10 00:00:00

Herndon High School 700 Bennett Street, Virginia 20170

It's January 6th in the roaring 20's. What could possibly go wrong? Find out in William Shakespeare's holiday comedy, "Twelfth Night", where the Epiphany reveals more than the average love triangle.

—11/10 @ 7:30 pm, 11/11 @ 7:30 pm, 11/12 @ 2:00 pm, 11/16 @ 7:30 pm, 11/17 @ 7:30 pm, 11/18 @ 2:00 pm

—The Saturday, November 11th performance is FREE for Active Duty, Reserve, and Retired military and their immediate family members. Call Renee at (703) 742-9395 for the promo code.

—Parental guidance recommended.

Info
Herndon High School 700 Bennett Street, Virginia 20170 View Map
Comedy, Theater & Dance
to Google Calendar - Herndon High School Theatre presents "Twelfth Night" - 2017-11-10 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Herndon High School Theatre presents "Twelfth Night" - 2017-11-10 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Herndon High School Theatre presents "Twelfth Night" - 2017-11-10 00:00:00 iCalendar - Herndon High School Theatre presents "Twelfth Night" - 2017-11-10 00:00:00
Broaden Horizons Subscribe

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular