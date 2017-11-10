Herndon High School Theatre presents "Twelfth Night"

It's January 6th in the roaring 20's. What could possibly go wrong? Find out in William Shakespeare's holiday comedy, "Twelfth Night", where the Epiphany reveals more than the average love triangle.

—11/10 @ 7:30 pm, 11/11 @ 7:30 pm, 11/12 @ 2:00 pm, 11/16 @ 7:30 pm, 11/17 @ 7:30 pm, 11/18 @ 2:00 pm

—The Saturday, November 11th performance is FREE for Active Duty, Reserve, and Retired military and their immediate family members. Call Renee at (703) 742-9395 for the promo code.

—Parental guidance recommended.