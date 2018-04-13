Herndon High School presents "Into the Woods"

Join the students of Herndon High School as they present "Into the Woods," a Tony award-winning musical comedy featuring your favorite Brothers Grimm fairytale characters as you’ve never seen them before. Walk through the forest with the Baker and his wife on their wishful quest to break the witch’s curse. Along the way, see their lives turn topsy-turvy as their story becomes intertwined with those of Jack and Little Red as well as Cinderella, Rapunzel, and their princes. —And watch your step. Anything can happen in the woods!

TICKETS AND INFORMATION: http://www.HerndonDrama.org

—Performances for Families with Children under 13 Years Old

Young children enjoy the family-friendly first half of the show—a magical tale featuring the Junior Varsity cast.

Sunday, April 15th, 2-3:30 pm & Saturday, April 21st, 2-3:30 pm

Tickets: $10/adult & $5/child in advance online; $15/adult & $10/child at box office

—Special Pre-Performance Experience for Young Children, Ages 3-7

In this enchanted “walk in the woods”, young children take a peek behind-the-scenes and enjoy a nut-free snack with Little Red and her Granny.

Sunday, April 15th, 1-1:45 pm & Saturday, April 21st, 1-1:45 pm

Tickets Online Only: $5/person, with one complimentary adult ticket per family

—Full-length Performances for More Mature Audiences

Audiences enjoy the crazy, full-length tale. Parental guidance is recommended for children under 13.

Matinee performances feature the Junior Varsity cast in Act I.

Friday, April 13th, 7-9:45 pm; Saturday, April 14th, 7-9:45 pm; & Sunday, April 15th, 2-4:45 pm

Thursday, April 19th, 7-9:45 pm (pizza night); Friday, April 20th, 7-9:45 pm; & Saturday, April 21st, 2-4:45 pm

Tickets: $15/adult & $10/student in advance online; $20/adult & $15/student at box office

Premium Seating Tickets: $30/adult & $20/student in advance online

Into the Woods is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI, 421 West 54th Street, New York, NY 10019. Tel: (212) 541-4684 Fax: (212) 397-4684 www.MTIShows.com