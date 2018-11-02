This exhibition of new work from Richmond-based artist Leigh Suggs displays her exceptional transformation of simple materials through painting, cutting, and assemblage – the results of which are often complex and highly geometric. In this new body of work, Suggs grapples with the idea of choice, action of choice, result of choice, and how even the smallest decisions made during the production of art can greatly impact the final product.

This or That is Here, or There is on view at Reynolds Gallery from November 2 through December 21, 2018.