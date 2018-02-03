Stefan Solyom, music director

Catherine Manoukian, violin

Enjoy an all-Beethoven program performed by one of Sweden’s most venerated orchestras, the Helsingborg Symphony Orchestra. Founded in 1912, its principal conductors have included Sten Frykberg, John Frandsen, Okko Kamu, and Andrew Manze, who has recorded symphonies by Beethoven and Brahms with the orchestra. In addition to regular guest appearances on major Scandinavian stages, the Helsingborg Symphony Orchestra has had many successes at prominent European venues. Violinist Catherine Manoukian, who began her career at age 12 with a Vancouver Symphony debut, has been praised for her innate musicality and imaginative artistry on orchestral, chamber music, and recital stages. The Beethoven pieces featured in this program will include the Egmont Overture, op. 84; Violin Concerto in D Major, op. 61, featuring Manoukian; and Symphony no. 3, Eroica, op. 55.