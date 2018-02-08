All Beethoven Program!

Beethoven: Egmont Overture, Op. 84

Beethoven: Violin Concerto in D major, Op. 61

Beethoven: Symphony No. 3, Op. 55 “Eroica”

One of Sweden’s oldest orchestras presents a dynamic concert that combines the traditional with the iconoclastic. Under the direction of Stefan Solyom, the Helsingborg Symphony Orchestra (HSO) with its 61 musicians and violin virtuoso Catherine Manoukian perform a thrilling all-Beethoven program, including one of his most celebrated works, the Eroica Symphony. The HSO has performed at many prominent European venues, including three recent sold-out performances at the Great Festival Hall in Salzburg and in Vienna. Sweden’s Dagens Nyheter applauded the HSO’s performance of Beethoven’s Eroica as “…a brutally life-affirming spring river. A grand performance!”