One of Sweden’s oldest orchestras, the Helsingborg Symphony Orchestra (HSO) presents a dynamic concert of cherished orchestral works. Under the direction of Stefan Solyom, the orchestra performs a thrilling concert featuring works by Smetana, Rachmaninoff, and Tchaikovsky. World-renown Armenian pianist Nareh Arghamanyan joins the orchestra to perform Rachmaninoff’s second piano concerto. The HSO has performed at many prominent European venues, including three recent sold-out performances at the Great Festival Hall in Salzburg and in Vienna.

