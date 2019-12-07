A 5K run, 1 Mile walk and a Kids 1/2 Mile Fun Run makes for a family friendly event!

Special Attractions and Events:

* 5K Run, 1 Mile Walk, and Kids' Fun Run

* Fabulous Door Prizes

* Climb aboard and tour military armored vehicles

Helping the Home Front 5K is part of Military Appreciation Day at CBN Christmas Village. Proceeds from the event are used to directly help local military families. Donated toys are distributed to military children at local hospitals.

Stay after and enjoy CBN Christmas Village! https://www.cbn.com/cbnchristmasvillage/

Register by Mail or Online http://www.hhf5k.com/

Race start and finish are located on the grounds of CBN and Regent University at: 977 Centerville Turnpike in Virginia Beach (just off I-64 on Indian River Road East/Exit 286B).

9:00 AM Registration/Check-In Opens

10:00 AM Kid’s Fun Run

10:30 AM 5K Run & 1 Mile Walk

REGISTRATION AND ENTRY FEE

* 5K Run: Pre-registration (by November 30) is $25. Registration after November 30 until race day is $30

* 1 Mile walk: Free, registration still required

* Race day registration & packet pick-up will begin at 9:00 A.M. T-SHIRT & GIFT BAGS ARE GUARANTEED FOR ALL PRE-REGISTERED RUNNERS! Race-day gift bags are on a first-come, first-served basis. No entry fees will be refunded

* Kids’ Fun Run is free for children 8 and under. Register on site, morning of the event.

Helping the Home Front https://www.helpingthehomefront.org/

Price: Free--5K Run: Pre-registration (by Nov 30) $25. After Nov 30 $30