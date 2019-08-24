Help Us Celebrate Our Transcribe-aversary

Library of Virginia 800 East Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219

All participants in the Library of Virginia's Making History: Transcribe project are invited to join us for a day of archival insights, tips on advancing your skills in reading old documents, and information about Virginia during World War I. We'll also be transcribing, of course. Coffee and lunch are provided—and birthday cake too! These hours can be counted as community service through the HandsOn platform.

Library of Virginia 800 East Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219
Education & Learning, Parties & Clubs, Talks & Readings
804-330-7400
