Hedwig and the Angry Inch

This groundbreaking smash tells the story of "internationally ignored song stylist" Hedwig Schmidt, a fourth-wall smashing East German rock 'n' roll goddess who also happens to be the victim of a botched sex-change operation. This outrageous and unexpectedly hilarious story is dazzlingly performed in the form of a rock gig/stand-up comedy routine backed by the hard-rocking band "The Angry Inch." It's a rocking ride, funny, touching and ultimately inspiring to anyone who has felt life gave them an inch when they deserved a mile.

**Due to strong language and sexual content, this show is recommended for ages 13+

Location:

Wolfbane Performing Arts Center

618 Country Club Rd

Appomattox, VA 24522

Tickets:

$25 General Admission

$20 Student, Senior, Military

Group rates available, email boxoffice@wofbane.org for more information.

** No outside food or drink, pets, or open toed shoes allowed.

** Strobe lighting, fog effects, and loud noises will be used during this production.