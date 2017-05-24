Our Hearts On Our Sleeves

Daily, Tuesday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

April 28, 2017 - January 28, 2018

The fashion and fiber arts play an important role in Richmond’s creative community, enlivening Richmond’s streets, shops, galleries, museums, and performance spaces. Drawing on the Valentine’s extensive collection of historic and contemporary costume and textiles, this exhibition celebrates Richmond’s devotion to creative expression.

IMAGE: Hat, 1952, Gift of Sara Sue Sherrill Waldbauer, V.73.333.37