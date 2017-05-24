Our Hearts On Our Sleeves
Daily, Tuesday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
April 28, 2017 - January 28, 2018
The fashion and fiber arts play an important role in Richmond’s creative community, enlivening Richmond’s streets, shops, galleries, museums, and performance spaces. Drawing on the Valentine’s extensive collection of historic and contemporary costume and textiles, this exhibition celebrates Richmond’s devotion to creative expression.
IMAGE: Hat, 1952, Gift of Sara Sue Sherrill Waldbauer, V.73.333.37
The Valentine 1015 Clay Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219 View Map
