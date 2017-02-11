Hearts of Red Tour & Tasting

Show your LOVE with RED...
Valentine's Day and Wine go hand in hand
Taste our
*Petit Verdot
*1791
*Barrel 76
*Syrah
along with a Tour of Saude Creek Vineyards. Your tasting will take place in our Barrel Room where you can enjoy a bit of chocolate and light hor d'oeuvres. Tours and tastings will last approximately 45 mintues and require reservations. Please call the winery at
804 966-5896 to reserve your tour and tasting.
$20 per person
$10 per person for current Club Members
Tours will run each hour starting at 11am and ending at 5pm
Each tour can accommodate up to 12 people
Info
Saudé Creek Vineyards 16230 Cooks Mill Rd, Lanexa, Virginia 23089 View Map