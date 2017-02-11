Hearts of Red Tour & Tasting

Show your LOVE with RED...

Valentine's Day and Wine go hand in hand

Taste our

*Petit Verdot

*1791

*Barrel 76

*Syrah

along with a Tour of Saude Creek Vineyards. Your tasting will take place in our Barrel Room where you can enjoy a bit of chocolate and light hor d'oeuvres. Tours and tastings will last approximately 45 mintues and require reservations. Please call the winery at

804 966-5896 to reserve your tour and tasting.

$20 per person

$10 per person for current Club Members

Tours will run each hour starting at 11am and ending at 5pm

Each tour can accommodate up to 12 people