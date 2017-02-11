Hearts of Red Tour & Tasting

Saudé Creek Vineyards 16230 Cooks Mill Rd, Lanexa, Virginia 23089

Show your LOVE with RED...

Valentine's Day and Wine go hand in hand

Taste our

*Petit Verdot

*1791

*Barrel 76

*Syrah

along with a Tour of Saude Creek Vineyards. Your tasting will take place in our Barrel Room where you can enjoy a bit of chocolate and light hor d'oeuvres. Tours and tastings will last approximately 45 mintues and require reservations. Please call the winery at

804 966-5896 to reserve your tour and tasting.

$20 per person

$10 per person for current Club Members

Tours will run each hour starting at 11am and ending at 5pm

Each tour can accommodate up to 12 people

Saudé Creek Vineyards 16230 Cooks Mill Rd, Lanexa, Virginia 23089

